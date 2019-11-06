2nd annual blood drive to remember Mayor Brent Taylor

The Utah Red Cross, Follow the Flag, and the family of Major Brent Taylor will be hosting their 2nd annual Blood Drive in honor of the former mayor and fallen soldier. Jennie Taylor, Benjamin Donner and Brent Jensen joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the upcoming event.

If you’d like to participate the blood drive will be held Friday, November 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Pleasant View Utah South Stake Center at 3602 N. 500 W.

To learn more about other opportunities to donate or volunteer visit the Red Cross website.

