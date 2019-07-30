Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Good Morning Utah
A movie for dog lovers and much more in theaters this weekend
Open Counter is a tool to help new small businesses
Fire at Ensign Peak Trail contained due to natural fire break
How the American Red Cross helps after a mass shooting
Firefighters respond to burning vacant building
More Good Morning Utah Headlines
Duplex fire forces residents to evacuate
Chalk the Walk is coming back for a third year
Preparing for a safe, successful archery hunt
Hobbs and Shaw is good popcorn eating fun
Eagle Mountain City to celebrate its first ‘South Pacific Festival’
United Nations Civil Society Conference coming soon to Utah
Utah Red Cross helping families displaced by Layton apartment fire
Utah Jazz Dancers to perform in China
Time for back-to-school immunizations
Garbage truck driver dumps load after it catches fire
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS