Rome & The Amalfi Coast

Join Dan Pope for a trip to Rome & the Amalfi Coast.

The Rome & the Amalfi Coast trip is 10 days, from March 14-23, 2019.

Some highlights of the trip include visiting Rome, Sorrento, Capri, Pompeii, Minori, Naples, and Montecassino.

Pricing is as follows:

  • Single: $5,099 per person
  • Double: $4,599 per person
  • Triple: $4,549 per person

The trip price includes 13 meals, round-trip airfare from the Salt Lake City International Airport, Air Taxes and Fees/Surcharges, and Hotel Transfers.

To learn more about the trip and view the full itinerary visit https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/889499
You can also learn more by calling 800-581-8942. Use booking number 889499 to make sure Collette knows you are talking about the Rome & the Amalfi Coast trip with Dan Pope.

