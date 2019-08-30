Ep. 8-Making The Characters That Make Great Cosplay

On this episode of the Fan Made podcast: creating the comic book characters that people will have to cosplay. After this, you will never look at a comic book panel the same way again.

Author and artist Phillip Sevy (Tomb Raider, The Freeze) gave us an inside look at the process of creating a character from the perspective of their creator.

It’s fascinating and complicated and sometimes fraught, with so much to consider outside of who the character is, including what they should look like.

To illustrate just how lengthy and intense the process can be, Sevy revealed some of the steps it took to get to the final versions of the characters in his new series TRIAGE (out September 4, 2019 on Dark Horse Comics), a limited-issue series Sevy writes, pencils, inks, and colors himself.

But, boy, does it pay off. The design of flashy action hero Orbit is striking and memorable, and, yes, I want need her jacket.

Here are just some of the versions for the character:

Version one of Orbit’s costume with the jacket (Phillip Sevy, TRIAGE)

Version one of Orbit’s costume without the jacket (Phillip Sevy, TRIAGE)

Version two of Orbit’s costume (Phillip Sevy, TRIAGE)

Version three of Orbit’s Costume (Phillip Sevy, TRIAGE)

Version four of Orbit’s costume (Phillip Sevy, TRIAGE)

Version with the jacket (Phillip Sevy, TRIAGE)

Character designs for Evie, Marco, and Orbit (Phillip Sevy, TRIAGE)

Character designs for Evie, Marco, and Orbit (Phillip Sevy, TRIAGE)

TRIAGE trading cards!

On the episode, we also explore the relationship between artist, character design, and cosplay and how they influence one another.

You can see more of Orbit, Evie and Marco in issue no. 1 of TRIAGE, on sale September 4 from Dark Horse.

"WHAT DO YOU DO WHEN ALL EXISTENCE HINGES ON YOU?" Triage is a five-part sci-fi epic that explores the idea of how do we measure up when standing beside heroes and legends. Launching September 4th from @DarkHorseComics @GoFrankGo & me – Preorder issue 1 today! pic.twitter.com/aazyWQDwXm — Phillip Sevy TRIAGE 1 – out Sept 4! (@phillipsevy) June 25, 2019

You can find more of Phillip Sevy on Twitter @phillipsevy, Instagram @phillipsevycomicart and at phillipsevy.com.

The Fan Made podcast is available on Apple Podcast and Spotify:

If you have a topic or question or mean comment for the Fan Made podcast (or just want to show off a thing you made) contact us at fanmadepodcast@gmail.com.

Or find us on Facebook and Twitter @fanmadepodcast.