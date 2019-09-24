Yesterday is a must see for Beatles fans and music lovers

DVD and Blu-ray releases cover a wide variety of films this week. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to review 3 of the releases including a movie that fans of the Beatles just need to see.

Included below are Tony’s full reviews and information on a giveaway to see an early screening of Joker.

Shaft

In this multi-generational action / comedy, Samuel L. Jackson plays John Shaft Jr., the son of the infamous hard-as-nails cop played by Richard Roundtree. When Shaft’s son, John Shaft the 3rd’s best friend is murdered, all three jump into the fray.

“Shaft” offers up a nice buffet of fast-paced 80’s style action, blood pumping soundtrack and rapid fire humor to give the film its style and pace.

“Shaft” gets a B and is rated R.

Child’s Play

In the reboot of the franchise, a young mother gives her son a toy doll unaware of its sinister nature.

Rebooting a franchise isn’t an easy task, but the producers of “Child’s Play” did a remarkable job in keeping the terror and creepiness from the original film and amping up the action and thrills for a whole new audience.

“Child’s Play” makes great use of its slow pacing and builds up into a well-orchestrated scream fest. Special mention goes to the animatronic team of puppeteers who controlled ‘Chucky.’ And although, a lot of the film was digitized and CGI, the creepiest moments came from the way the SPFX team maneuvered the doll.

“Child’s Play” was an unexpected treat and deserves a B. It’s rated R.

Yesterday

When a musician suffers and accident, he awakens in a world that has never heard of “The Beatles” or their music.

“Yesterday” is a lovely tribute film. Although we ‘Baby Boomers’ don’t need to be reminded how amazing The Beatles were, I think its a good thing that maybe a few younger people might open up their ears and have a listen.

But also “Yesterday” is a love story and a good one at that. Both Himesh Patel and Lily James at first seem a very unlikely pairing, by the end of the film audiences will love them.

And, like the song says, “Love is All You Need.”

“Yesterday gets a solid B and is rated PG-13.

Joker Screening Giveaway

TalkingPictures.tv is giving away a Joker advance screening VIP pass. To enter visit their website and following the directions.

Latest headlines: