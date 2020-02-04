What’s rumored to be in this year’s $215,000 Oscar gift bags

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As if a chance at winning a coveted Academy Award isn’t enough, everyone who is nominated for acting and directing awards will also receive gift bags at this year’s star-studded event happening this weekend.

Forbes reports this year’s gift bag is valued at $215,000, up from last year’s estimated worth at $148,000.

Some gifts in the bag this year include:

French macarons

A 12-day yacht vacation valued at around $80,000

$25,000 worth of cosmetic treatments and rejuvenation procedures

Matchmaking services

Hand-crafted white absinthe, tequila, and other alcohol

CBD simple syrup

Hydrogen-infused water

A bath bomb infused with 24k gold

An amethyst crystal

At-home cannabis-infused chocolate tasting for 8 people

A stay at the Faro Cumplida lighthouse in Spain’s Canary Islands

A two-pack of dark chocolate Milanos

According to Forbes, the nominees apparently receive so much free swag that it’s given out in “multiple suitcases” and given out a week before the awards.

Some of this year’s Oscar nominees who will be gifted with the swag bags include Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Laura Dern, Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Joaquin Phoenix.

Forbes notes that recipients of the “Everyone Wins” prize bags must pay income tax for the monetary value of their accepted gifts.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

