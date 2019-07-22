Newsfore Opt-In Form

WATCH: First look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
tom hanks_1538077050410.jpg_57081919_ver1.0_640_360_1538145688731.jpg.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sony on Monday released the first official trailer featuring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the upcoming movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The film, directed by Marielle Heller, is based on a story by journalist Tom Junod about how he and Mr. Rogers became friends.

The movie is set to be released this November.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS