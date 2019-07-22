WATCH: First look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sony on Monday released the first official trailer featuring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the upcoming movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
The film, directed by Marielle Heller, is based on a story by journalist Tom Junod about how he and Mr. Rogers became friends.
The movie is set to be released this November.
