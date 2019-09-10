SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Equality Utah is hosting its annual gala to say thank you to the people who stand up and work alongside them in the LGBTQ community.
Equality Utah works to ensure legal protections for LGBTQ Utahns and their families. The Allies Gala is its annual fundraiser and the largest LGBTQ fundraising event in the state.
Mindy and Austin from Equality Utah joined ABC4 News at 4 to talk more about the event set for Saturday, October 5th.
Some of the honorees at the gala include Carol Lynn Pearson, a Latter-day Saint poet and playwright whose work has always approached LGBT issues with love and compassion, and the heroes of the Utah Legislature who helped to pass an inclusive hate crimes law this year.
Tony Award winner and Emmy nominated star of the FX series “Pose” Billy Porter will perform at the gala. Equality Utah says Billy’s message of love and inclusion will ignite the crowd and “spark the fire.”
For more information about the event, visit allies2019.org.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Creators of DIY sexual assault kits respond to criticism from local advocates and experts
- Police investigate alleged hazing incident involving Desert Hills High School cheerleaders
- Bountiful residents living near Gun Range Fire burn scar, prepare for flooding
- ‘Pose’ star Billy Porter to perform at Equality Utah gala
- Mother fears losing daughters over medical cannabis use