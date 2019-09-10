‘Pose’ star Billy Porter to perform at Equality Utah gala

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Equality Utah is hosting its annual gala to say thank you to the people who stand up and work alongside them in the LGBTQ community.

Equality Utah works to ensure legal protections for LGBTQ Utahns and their families. The Allies Gala is its annual fundraiser and the largest LGBTQ fundraising event in the state.

Mindy and Austin from Equality Utah joined ABC4 News at 4 to talk more about the event set for Saturday, October 5th.

Some of the honorees at the gala include Carol Lynn Pearson, a Latter-day Saint poet and playwright whose work has always approached LGBT issues with love and compassion, and the heroes of the Utah Legislature who helped to pass an inclusive hate crimes law this year.

Tony Award winner and Emmy nominated star of the FX series “Pose” Billy Porter will perform at the gala. Equality Utah says Billy’s message of love and inclusion will ignite the crowd and “spark the fire.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Billy Porter speaks onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 25: Billy Porter attends Love Ball III at Gotham Hall on June 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Billy Porter attends the 78th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony Sponsored By Mercedes-Benz on May 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Peabody)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Billy Porter attends the ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

For more information about the event, visit allies2019.org.

