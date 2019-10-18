Two movie sequels fail to meet expectations at the weekend box office

The weekend box office brings a couple of sequels to very popular movies but as film critic Tony Toscano told Good Morning Utah the fail to live up to fan’s hopes.

Included below is his full reviews.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

In the sequel to the 2014 film, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to be pulled apart as the young princess becomes engaged to be married. As Aurora is enticed by her new family, Maleficent discovers the secrets of her origin.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is an empty and emotionless film trying to disguise itself as a romantic fantasy but it lacks the connection to the audience the first film built.

Both Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning play well off of each other, but those scenes are short-lived as this confusing script introduces characters who are too stoic, humorless and completely underplayed by actors so wooden you can get splinters just by watching them.

Overall the film gives the feeling of being hastily written and assembled in time for Disney to sell a few Halloween costumes and some Christmas toys.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” gets a D and is rated PG.

Zombieland: Double Tap

It’s been 10 years since we left Zombieland. Still together, Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock face a new threat as the zombies are becoming faster and smarter.

Although “Zombieland 2” steps up the action and comedic gore, the film lacks the energy and the risks the first film took. In this sequel we’re dealing with too much focus on the connections between our heroes and not enough on the zombie threat.

Although the film offers up some laughter, action and new characters, which will please ‘Zombieland’ fans, it never surpasses the original.

It gets a C and is rated R.

