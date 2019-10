SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday, Twenty One Pilots announced to their 4 million Twitter followers they would be canceling their sold-out show at Vivint Smart Home Arena over snow.

snowfall has made it impossible for us to make it to SLC in time for our show. as tough as this decision was, we could not justify endangering our crew on the slick roads through the mountains. the plan is to move the event to november 4th. your ticket is good for the new date. — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) October 28, 2019

The announcement comes as record-breaking October weather could affect Halloween plans for parents and kids across Utah.