Trump cut from ‘Home Alone 2’ by Canadian network

(CNN) – Movie scenes get cut for all sorts of reasons, but some are arguing this move was political.

President Donald Trump had a 7-second cameo in the holiday classic “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”

But that scene was left on the editing room floor by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Trump appeared to joke on Twitter than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was behind the change.

He also joked the movie will never be the same without him in it.

CBC is setting the record straight.

The network said the scene was cut in 2014 before Trump even announced his run for president.

CBC also says other scenes that were audience favorites like Kevin going swimming and the turtle dove exchange also got edited out.

The reason?

Time.

Trudeau’s office didn’t comment.

What others are clicking on: