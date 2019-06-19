‘Toy Story 4’ Summer Road Trip Coming to Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – A “Toy Story 4”-themed RV is coming to Lehi next Friday and will offer photo opportunities for fans, film-themed prizes, carnival games and lots of family-friendly fun.

The event will take place Friday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Megaplex in Thanksgiving Point which is located at 2935 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi.

In a press release issued by Love Communications, “Toy Story” fans are invited to take part in the activities. They will have two film ambassadors on hand to share details about favorite characters, Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and as well as new characters, Forky, Bunny, Ducky and Duke Caboom.

The much-anticipated sequel to the Toy Story series focuses on Bonnie who takes the toys on her family’s road trip and Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep.

Woody and Bo are worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, and they soon realize that’s the least of their worries.

“Toy Story 4” opens on June 21, 2019.

GO RVING is providing the RV for the “Toy Story 4” Summer Road Trip. They’re teaming up with Disney and Pixar in celebration of the movie to inspire RV travel that takes family and friends on unforgettable adventures.

You can find more information on GO RVING by visiting GoRVing.com.

