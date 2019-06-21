Toy Story 4 is a true family film with an amazing story

The wait is over for fans of the Toy Story franchise. Pixar’s latest film hits theaters today and film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review.

Included below is Tony’s full review of all the new movies out in theaters this weekend. You can learn more about Tony on his website TalkingPictures.tv.

Anna

A beautiful Russian woman becomes her government’s deadliest assassin.

“Anna” is a well crafted espionage film about the cat and mouse game the CIA and KGB played. Both Sasha Luce and Helen Mirren give good, solid performances and the story has enough twists and turns to keep the audience interested, but the film gives the impression it was shot for the small screen.

Overall “Anna” is a spy-romp with some hard edges. It gets a B and is rated R.

Child’s Play

In the reboot of the franchise, a young mother gives her son a toy doll unaware of it’s sinister nature.

Rebooting a franchise isn’t an easy task, but the producers of “Child’s Play” did a remarkable job in keeping the terror and creepiness from the original film and amping up the action and thrills for a whole new audience.

“Child’s Play” makes great use of it’s slow pacing and builds up into a well-orchestrated scream fest. Special mention goes to the animatronic team of puppeteers who controlled ‘Chucky.’ And although, a lot of the film was digitized and CGI, the creepiest moments came from the way the SPFX team maneuvered the doll.

“Child’s Play” was an unexpected treat and deserves a B.

It’s rated R.

Toy Story 4

Woody, Buzz and friends take to the road to discover new and old friends on tier journey.

It’s been 9 years since the last “Toy Story” film and although I am not a huge fan of sequels, the ‘Toy Story’ franchise has always been an exception.

This film does not disappoint. It’s is a beautifully animated, acted and directed film with so many moments that both kids and adults will enjoy together.

A true family film with a huge heart underscored by a terrific story.

“Toy Story 4” gets an A and is rated G.

