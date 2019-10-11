They’re creepy and kooky and in theaters this weekend

“The Addam’s Family” is moving in their latest film adaptation opening this week at the box office. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to review the animated movie and Will Smith’s latest action movie “Gemini Man.”

Included below are Tony’s full reviews.

The Addams Family

Fed up with the constant attacks from the village’s population, Morticia and Gomez Addams (Oscar Issac and Charlize Theron) decide to move somewhere more suitable. New Jersey.

“The Addams Family” is a new animated version of the popular 60’s TV show which was based on the long-running comic strip syndicated in newspapers all over the country.

In the film, after the Addams’ move into their new home, they discover a bustling, new town nearby and decide to reach out and become part of this community.

However, the neighborhood, led by Margaux Needler (Allison Janney), is not welcoming them as the Addams family is so different from their cookie-cutter lives. Fueled by social media smears and fear, the family must pull together to be accepted.

“The Addams Family” is an entertaining and well-written look at how society sometimes reacts to immigrants and the cultures they interpret as odd or weird.

Although the film is slow-paced, I found it to be a funny and well-animated movie with some surprising references to many horror films which adults will enjoy.

“The Addams Family” gets a B and is rated PG.

Gemini Man

A retiring hitman is marked for termination and comes face to face with his assassin, a clone of his younger self.

“Gemini Man” is all about the technology of building a digital person. This new process eliminates the blurring and other problems previously associated with action scenes involving digital characters.

However advanced this process is, the script has to be equally engaging and fresh. Unfortunately, the script is lackluster and plays like any extended ‘bad guy chasing the good guy’ sequence in any action movie. Think about any James Bond film, Bourne film, Mission Impossible film and you’ll’ get the idea.

Although well directed by Ang Lee, once the audience gets used to the technology, “Gemini Mani” settles in to be just routine and predictable.

It gets a C and is rated PG-13.

