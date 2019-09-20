The weekend box office has something for almost every kind of movie fan

The weekend box office offers a wide variety of films for movie fans. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to review three of the films now in theaters. He also spoke with the stars of one of those films, “Downton Abbey”.

Included below is Tony’s full reviews.

Rambo: Last Blood

In the film John Rambo, after nearly 40 years in hiding, is back on a quest for vengeance.

“Rambo: Last Blood” marks the end of the ‘Rambo’ franchise with an ultra violent and brutal final chapter.

Stallone manages to reach back nearly 4 decades and reboot his ‘John Rambo’ character adding a grimmer personality but still managing to satisfy anyone who is a fan of 80’s and 90’s action films.

“Rambo: Last Blood” may have its flaws, and despite the ultra-violence and graphic nature of the film, it never forgets its a simple revenge movie.

It gets a B and is rated R.

Ad Astra

An astronaut undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.

“Ad Astra” is a special effects goldmine. The artistry behind the film’s CGI is about the best I have seen and underscored by the film’s incredible soundtrack, it is a wonderful blending of the two medias.

But that being said, the story placed in front of those special effects is less than desired. The script is riddled with too many incoherent and generally unnecessary subplots and out-of-the-blue plot twists that derail the story.

Brad Pitt’s performance, including his voice over narration, is too detached and eventually pushes the audience away. What we’re left with is a small story about searching for one’s dad.

All in all the film doesn’t do its job to the full potential of its backdrop, and cancels out the visuals completely.

“Ad Astra” is a good film, but not a great one.

It gets a C and is rated PG-13.

Downton Abbey

The king and queen of England are coming to Downton and Crawley’s must rise to the occasion.

“Downton Abbey” the movie is simply an extension of the popular TV series that ran on American PBS stations from 2010 until 2015. The film, even if you’re not an “Abbeyfile,” is a well-heeled British movie that relies on characters, not special effect, to move the story.

The film is a gentle and high-brow comedy / drama that manages to hold the audience’s interest at the goings and comings of the Crawley family and their servants.

“Downton Abbey” gets a B and is rated PG.

