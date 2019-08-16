The one where you get $1,000 to binge-watch ‘Friends’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah company wants to pay you to binge-watch Friends.
In honor of the 25th anniversary of the iconic sitcom Friends, FrontierBundles.com is looking for one self-proclaimed super fan to watch 25 hours of Friends for $1,000.
“Isn’t that “kick-you-in-the-crotch-spit-on-your-neck fantastic!?”
No, really! The company claims to be looking for a Friends-obsessed superfan to watch 25 hours (roughly ⅓ of the whole series) of Friends to honor its 25th anniversary.
In return, that lucky person will receive $1,000 and a Friends Fandom Fun Pack consisting of a Friends t-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn, treats, and a 12-month Netflix subscription.
If you’re interested, apply at www.frontierbundles.com/friends-dream-job by September 3, 2019.
Friends premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, and continues to impact culture and attract new fans of all ages.
FrontierBundles.com is an authorized online retailer of Utah-based Frontier Communications. The company offers high-speed Internet, video, TV & phone services.
