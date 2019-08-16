The one where you get $1,000 to binge-watch ‘Friends’

UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series “Friends”. The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah company wants to pay you to binge-watch Friends.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the iconic sitcom Friends, FrontierBundles.com is looking for one self-proclaimed super fan to watch 25 hours of Friends for $1,000.

“Isn’t that “kick-you-in-the-crotch-spit-on-your-neck fantastic!?”

No, really! The company claims to be looking for a Friends-obsessed superfan to watch 25 hours (roughly ⅓ of the whole series) of Friends to honor its 25th anniversary.

In return, that lucky person will receive $1,000 and a Friends Fandom Fun Pack consisting of a Friends t-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn, treats, and a 12-month Netflix subscription.

If you’re interested, apply at www.frontierbundles.com/friends-dream-job by September 3, 2019.

Friends premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, and continues to impact culture and attract new fans of all ages.

FrontierBundles.com is an authorized online retailer of Utah-based Frontier Communications. The company offers high-speed Internet, video, TV & phone services.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: