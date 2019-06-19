Breaking News
Train carrying ammonium nitrate, grenades and bombs, crashes in Elko, Nevada, I-80 closed

The most popular Pixar film in Utah is…

Entertainment

by: Hailey Hendricks

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: cableTV.com

Pixar has been making films for 24 years now and has brought to life 21 movies for people across the country to enjoy.

With the release of Toy Story 4 this week CableTV.com is celebrating the animation company’s newest film by releasing a national report of each state’s favorite Pixar movie in 2019.

Utah’s favorite film, along with Oregon, Nebraska and Ohio, was Inside Out.

The PG film was released in 2015 and is based on animated character, Riley, who moves to a new city and is figuring out how to navigate a new life through emotions – Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness.

The report states the film, Up, was the most popular film for 17 out of 50 states.

What others are reading:

Rail car incident leaks 300-400 gallons of sulfur dioxide, 56 people affected

Did Woods Cross officer violate protocol by not activating body cam when pulling gun on child?

Utah officer delivers pizza rather than ticket

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS