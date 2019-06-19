The most popular Pixar film in Utah is…

Pixar has been making films for 24 years now and has brought to life 21 movies for people across the country to enjoy.

With the release of Toy Story 4 this week CableTV.com is celebrating the animation company’s newest film by releasing a national report of each state’s favorite Pixar movie in 2019.

Utah’s favorite film, along with Oregon, Nebraska and Ohio, was Inside Out.

The PG film was released in 2015 and is based on animated character, Riley, who moves to a new city and is figuring out how to navigate a new life through emotions – Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness.

The report states the film, Up, was the most popular film for 17 out of 50 states.

