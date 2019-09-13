‘The Goldfinch’ is a real winner as it adapts an award-winning novel

Film critic Tony Toscano joins Good Morning Utah all the way from Hollywood to review this week’s new films, which include an adaptation of an award winning novel.

Hustlers

In the film, which is based on the New York Magazine article that went viral, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

“Hustlers” is a run of the mill caper comedy with a few sporadic funny moments but little else in the way of anything new. The movie mires itself down with too many plot devises, forced acting and not enough good writing.

In the final reel nothing seems to work well in this film. It gets a D and is rated R.

The Goldfinch

In the film, 13-year-old Boris’ life is turned upside-down when his mother is killed in a terrorist attack at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel, “The Goldfinch” is simply one of the best films of the year. I suspect Nicole Kidman will be this year’s Oscar nomination list along with Luke Wilson as a Best Supporting Oscar nominee.

But the main weight of the film firmly rests on both Finn Wolfhard as the young Boris and Ansel Elgort as the adult Boris. Both performances are worth your attention.

Do yourself a favor take the time to see this powerful and moving motion picture on a big screen.

It gets an A and is rated R.

