‘The Bachelor Live On Stage’ coming to SLC

The most successful reality romance series in the history of television is coming to Salt Lake City.

The Bachelor Live on Stage Official Tour guarantees all the drama, the gossip and the romance of your favorite TV show in one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party.

Hosted by “The Bachelor” fan-favorite Ben Higgins, The Bachelor Live on Stage fits an entire season of “Bachelor” drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with a rose ceremony.

Come to enjoy the show, or come to fall in love! This engaging and hilarious experience will give you and your friends plenty to gossip about and fit an entire season of Bachelor drama into one evening!

The live show will be in town on February 21, 2020.

Tickets go on sale July 26th, 2019 at 10 a.m. online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

For more information on The Bachelor Live on Stage, please visit bachelorliveonstage.com.

