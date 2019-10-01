Spider-Man: Far From Home out on DVD and Blu Ray

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s Tuesday and that means movies that were popular in theateres are now out on DVD and Blu Ray.

One of the more popular movies during the 2019 summer is now available.

Spider-Man: Far From Home!

Film critic Tony Toscano sat down with Brian Carlson on Good Morning Utah to review the movie and the features the movie has now that it’s out on DVD and Blu Ray.

Here is Tony’s review:

Rated PG-13

Following the events in “Avengers: Endgame,” it’s up to Spider-Man to save the day against a new planetary threat.

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” has a job to perform. It’s a ‘follow up film,’ designed to tie up some of the loose ends left by “Avengers: Endgame.” The film is replete with cameos and flashbacks to help the audience into the next level of Marvel stories.

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” works well as an intermediary story which moves the character of Spider-Man up a notch.

Overall the film entertains and gives the audience a better-than-average ride for their money.

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” gets a B and is rated PG-13.

And good news for the MCU – Marvel and Sony (who owns the film rights to Spider-Man) have reached an agreement to co-produce another Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland. The new film is scheduled for release July 2021.

For more information about Tony and Talking Pictures, click here.