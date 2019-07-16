SHAZAM! is a super pickup for DVD Tuesday

SHAZAM!

14 year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel) has been in foster homes most of his life. One day, out of the blue, he’s gifted the ability to turn into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi), which he controls by saying the word “SHAZAM.”

“SHAZAM!” is a wonderfully written and acted fantasy film.

The film is intentionally schmaltzy and deliberately childish as Billy, accompanied by his new foster brother Freddy begin to learn how to control his new-found powers. But, like all superheroes, SHAZAM must find his real strength to fight a new super villain gunning for him.

“SHAZAM” works because of Zachary Levi’s wide-eyed innocence and his perpetual wonder, which endears him to the audience. Levi is supported by a terrific cast, who also know how to be silly enough, maniacal enough and even endearing enough to add to the film’s flow.

The movie is a statement on friendship, family, trust and virtually all the values a superhero embodies. And the audience is witness to Billy / SHAZAM learning about these values as he grows into his role.

“SHAZAM” may not be the best of the DC Comic films, but it will be one of your favorites.

It gets an A and is rated PG-13.

Breakthrough

Based on a true story of a 14-year old who drowns and his mother’s heartfelt prayers to God to save his life.

Chrissy Metz puts in a very strong performance as Joyce, the mother, a deeply religious woman who turns to God in her most desperate hour of need.

“Breakthrough” is very much a faith-based film with a keen sense of what it means to be a faith-based movie. The film offers a better-than-expected well-paced script combined with humor to counterbalance the film’s dramatic moments.

All in all “Breakthrough” is a family film worth looking into.

It gets a B and is rated PG.

GIVEAWAY – Breakthrough

And if you’d like to win a copy of “Breakthrough” visit TalkingPictures.tv and follow the instructions. Winners are notified by return email and there’s a limited supply.