Queen Latifah cast as Ursula in ‘Little Mermaid Live’

(CNN)- Some big names have been cast for the live TV version of the animated Disney classic “The Little Mermaid”.

It will star Queen Latifah as the evil sea witch Ursula.

Reggae star Shaggy has been cast as Sebastian.

Auli’i Cravalho will be Ariel. Cravalho also played the voice of “Moana”.

The production is described as a hybrid that will include intricate sets and costumes, along with music from the original 1989 film and the 2008 Broadway stage show.

“The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live” airs November 5th on ABC.

The production shouldn’t be confused with Disney’s own live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”.

The movie will star Halle Bailey as Ariel.

