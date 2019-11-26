‘PAW Patrol Live’ coming to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The heroic pups from your kid’s favorite cartoon will be making a stop at the Vivint Smart Home Arena next year.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

The show is May 30 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and Sunday,May 31st at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m

Tickets for all four performances are on sale to the public Friday, December 6, 2019 and can be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com.

