‘PAW Patrol Live’ coming to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The heroic pups from your kid’s favorite cartoon will be making a stop at the Vivint Smart Home Arena next year.
Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment.
The show is May 30 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and Sunday,May 31st at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m
Tickets for all four performances are on sale to the public Friday, December 6, 2019 and can be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com.
