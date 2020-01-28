New releases on DVD include award-winning ‘Parasite’

New movies are out for purchase on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital and including the already award winning ‘Parasite’. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review of it and more.

Harriet

The life and times of Harriet Tubman is explored as she flees from slavery and dedicates her life to helping escaped slaves find freedom.

“Harriet,” although well-intentioned, is a bit of a rewrite of historical events. But in doing so the film loses credibility in its attempt to tell the story of Harriet Tubman. A story that really didn’t need any punching up or dramatic rewrite, Tubman is a true American hero, whose journey from slave to freedom fighter should stand on its own.

Cynthia Erivo is an incredible actress who diligently delivers an honest and emotional performance is sabotaged by the script, which by the end of the film, plays out as an historical soap opera.

In the end, we are left with an empty and unfulfilling experience about one of the most celebrated figures in American history.

Harriet gets a C and is rated PG-13

Terminator: Dark Fate

Sarah Connor comes out of retirement to fight more terminators while trying to protect a young woman marked for death.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” is a disappointing and poorly executed revamp of a film franchise that has overstayed its welcome. The film is so sloppily misdirected that the tagline should have been, “Wait … What?”

With its confusing plot, characters that go nowhere, bad pacing and phone-it-in acting, there’s only 2 words that can describe this cinematic fiasco… “cash grab.”

Everyone connected with this film should be ashamed of themselves.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” gets an F and is rated R.

Parasite

A lower-class South Korean family systematically take over the lives and home of an upper-class family.

One of the most celebrated foreign films of the year is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.

This is a terrific chance to see why this surprising, brilliant and terrifying film predicted to win several Oscars.

It gets an A and is rated R

