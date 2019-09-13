New pet show coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A new show is set to hit Salt Lake City beginning on September 19th.

Best Friends Animal Society has teamed up with Animal Planet for a show called Give a Dog A Home: Live!

The show is hosted by Animal Planets Puppy Bowl Rufferee Dan Schachner.

Client: Animal Planet Agency: Getty Images 10_16_2018 New York, NY

The shows will feature adoptable pets from Salt Lake City, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles.

“These animals are representing of all shelters. We’re hoping since this is a national show, that people will say ‘well I can’t get to Salt Lake but I’ll check out the animals at my local shelter,” says Best Friends Animal Society Public Relations Manager Temma Martin.

The show airs twice a week at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Best Friends Animal Society – Utah will be featured each Thursday.

To hear more about the show, listen to Nguyening With Dogs September 17th where ABC4’s Jason Nguyen sits down with Martin to talk about the whole experience.

