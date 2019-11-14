New film and television productions set to roll in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Big news from the entertainment industry, and Utah’s motion picture incentive program. In a press release from the Utah Film Commission four new projects have been announced. The productions are expected to create 280 local jobs and push $25.2 million through Utah’s economy.

The biggest one is “High School Musical: The Musical: The series,” season 2. The show premiered this week on the new Disney+ streaming service and is now greenlit for a second season at East High School.

The show is expected to bring $24 million into the local economy. The series created and produced by Tim Federle (Ferdinand) is one of Disney’s highly anticipated series. Season 2 production begins in February 2020

‘Wireless’ a feature starring “Ready Player One” and “X-men: Apocalypse’s” Tye Sheridan will also shoot here in the state. This narrative film is expected to bring in $1.4 million dollars to the community.

“All Hallows Day Eve”, a horror film created by a local Nick Jensen. The Motion picture incentive program has a section that deals with smaller productions and is helping bring this local creation to life. Jensen said, “For us, this project is the culmination of years of hard work and passion. To be able to make this project here, in our home state of Utah, with Utah-grown talent, is a dream come true. I am excited to show off all that this state has to offer.”

Production of the film starts this month and is expected to bring $66,000 into the state.

“Rocketboy” has also been announced. This is a documentary feature and follows Utahns Steve Heller and Riley Meik as they prepare for the first commercial rocket launch from local company SugarHouse Aerospace.

Producer Karina Orton praised Utah. “It’s wonderful to follow groundbreaking stories that take place in Utah, where all of our crew has spent so much time. Having been Utah-based for so long already, we’re also grateful to work with experienced crew we know well.”

The production will bring $47,000 and will be filming in Salt Lake and Utah counties through spring of 2020.