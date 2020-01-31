Live Now
Miranda Lambert reschedules Friday night concert in Salt Lake City due to illness

Entertainment

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC News) – Friday night’s Miranda Lambert concert has been rescheduled, according to a press release issued by Vivint Smart Home Arena.

“Due to illness, tonight’s show at Vivint Smart Home Arena will be rescheduled for February 25,” stated the press release. “All acts will appear on the new date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored at new date.”

Lambert was scheduled to perform Friday, January 31 during her “Wildcard” tour with special guests Cody Johnson and Lanco.

