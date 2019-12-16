Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ hits No.1 on Billboard after 25 years

BELLEVUE, WA – SEPTEMBER 06: Global icon Mariah Carey announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory during the grand opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

TAMPA (WFLA) – We are just nine days until Christmas and Mariah Carey’s classic song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time!

According to Billboard, the song’s previous high was No.3 back in 2018. The Hot 100 chart blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay, and sales data.

All I Want for Christmas Is You is the second holiday No.1 ever on the Hot 100 joining The Chipmunks’ “The Chipmunk Song” back in 1958.

Carey also ranks second with 19 No.1 Hot 100 hits trailing only The Beatles with 20.

This comes following a re-release of her original holiday album which released on Nov.1.

