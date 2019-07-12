Lights, cameras, action! Five film projects set to film in Utah

Utah’s Film Commission announced five new film projects. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved the projects and are expecting an approximate $9.3 million of impact and the creation of 300 jobs.

The projects include:

Unstoppable: The inspiring true story of Arizona State Wrestling Champion Anthony Robles. Expected to spend about $6.72 million in our communities.

Echo Boomers: A narrative crime story where a group of disillusioned millennials take matters into their own hands. Approximately $1.26 million will be spent in Utah.

The Nameless Days: Joss Whedon’s older brother Matthew’s new horror movie. Will be filmed in Tooele, and bring in an estimated $400,000.

Dreamland: Utah filmmakers swing into action with this multi-part series. Production in Utah and Salt Lake Counties, and an estimated $400,000 will be spent.

I love making movies here in Utah. The hardworking crews know what they are doing and make filmmaking enjoyable. John Lyde, Director Blackout

Blackout: A thriller from Outpost director John Lyde. (Outpost can be seen on Utah’s CW30). The project starts this month and will bring approximately $286,000 to the community.

2019 is a big summer for film in Utah! More than 1400 projects have been filmed here in the state, including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Thelma and Louise, 127 Hours, Touched by an Angel, and Westworld.

