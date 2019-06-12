Lights, camera, action! Stars coming to Utah for 4 productions

The projects will bring an estimated economic impact of $32.7 million and over 860 local jobs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Utah Film Commission announced four new productions coming to the state. The projects are expected to generate an estimated economic impact of $32.7 million and bring over 860 local jobs.

Kevin Costner will be back for a third season of Yellowstone. The show’s first and second seasons were filmed in Salt Lake, Summit, Weber, Wasatch, Utah and Grand counties.

Two films will start shooting in July. The first is a narrative feature called Nine Days starring Bill Skarsgård (It, Allegiant), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2), and Winston Duke (Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War). The second is a family feature called Home Turf directed by Claire Niederpruem (Little Women, The Outpost).

A smaller local film called Christmas Project 2 starring Jacob Buster (Colony, Suits) is also set to start filming in Utah County.

More than 1,400 productions have been filmed in Utah, including Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid, Thelma and Louise, and 127 Hours, to list a few. Many episodic series have also filmed in Utah, such as Touched by an Angel, Andi Mack and Westworld.

For more information, visit film.utah.gov.

