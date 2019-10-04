Joker receives good review heading into Box Office Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – It’s Friday and that means new movies will hit theaters this first weekend of October!

Film Critic Tony Toscano came on Good Morning Utah to review two movies with Brian Carlson, Joker and Dolemite is My Name.

Here are Tony’s reviews:

Dolemite is My Name

This is the story of Rudy Ray Moore who became famous for his outrageous films and appearances as “Dolemite,” during the ‘blaxsploitation’ era of the 1970s.

“Dolemite Is My Name” is a crude, viciously uncomfortable film to watch, but that being said, it offers up one of the best performances of the year. Eddie Murphy immerses himself in the role of Rudy Ray Moore, a mild and shy man who finds his confidence in playing the over-the-top character of “Dolemite,” who made several low-budget neighborhood films during the late 70’s.

Expect a Best Actor Oscar nomination for Murphy who absolutely shines as this ‘Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ character.

In the final reel, “Dolemite Is My Name” is just a fun film to watch because of its “All In” attitude.

It gets a B and is rated R.

Joker

In the film a man slowly and methodically descends into psychopathic and sociopathic madness as he is discarded and displaced by society.

Joaquin Phoenix is phenomenal in the role of Arthur Fleck, who is unwinding before our eyes. Phoenix delivers a complicated character who painfully submits to his brutal surroundings and the treatment he receives at the hands of his tormentors, all the while building up to a crescendo of violence.

But “Joker” also problematic in its pacing and developing the universe in which this villain is forged. And its an uncomfortable problem because it desperately tries to mirror our reality and point fingers at modern society’s flaws.

Yes, the film is violent. But we have had many violent films in the past. “Joker” is not any more or less violent than John Wick, Inglorious Bastards, Rambo, Natural Born Killers and Kill Bill to name a few. What “Joker” does offer… is along with the violence, there is a serving of fear that it could happen and is happening here.

“Joker,” is a just a character study. It is not a superhero film. It is an intense cautionary tale which grabs on and doesn’t loosen its grip.

Because of Joaquin Phoenix’s brilliant performance, one which will certainly get an Oscar nod, “Joker” gets a B and is rated R.

For more information about Tony, click here.