‘IT: Chapter Two’ fails to capture the scares of the first film

New movies are out today and Tony Toscano from TV’s talking pictures joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the films and whether movie fans should pick them up.

It: Chapter 2

Defeated by the ‘Loser’s Club’ 27 years ago, Pennywise resurfaces to seek revenge.

“It: Chapter 2” offers too many plot devises making the story confusing and overly drawn out. The film is limited to a few jump scares and not enough psychological terror, giving the film a comic feel.

Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader all put in decent performances, but its simply not enough to bring the film out of the ordinary.

“It: Chapter 2” gets a C and is rated R.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” is a look at Hollywood in the late 1960’s as it begins to lose its shine.

The film simmers but never comes to a boil as faded TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his best friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) find themselves reflecting on the Hollywood that was.

“Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” lacks audience empathy and involvement.

It gets a D and is rated R.

Hustlers

In the film a group of former strip club employees turn the tables on the Wall Street guys who wronged them.

“Hustlers’ is one of those either you like or you don’t movies. It does offer a solid performance by Jennifer Lopez, who pretty much carries the film by herself. But the script becomes overly heavy loses its humor very quickly.

In the end “Hustlers” is a run of the mill crime comedy which needed to use its stars better.

“Hustlers” gets a C and is rated R.

Hustlers Giveaway

Talking Pictures is giving away a copy of Hustlers. Visit their website to enter.

