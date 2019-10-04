Iconic McRib returns to McDonald’s for limited time

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mark your calendars!
McDonald’s announced its popular McRib will be returning to menus nationwide starting Oct. 7.
Don’t believe the hype surrounding this iconic sandwich?
There’s a website dedicated to McRib sightings so you’ll know where to go when you’re craving one.
If the McRib doesn’t really sound like something you’re up for, perhaps a Cinnamon Cookie Latte or Donut Sticks sounds better? Those new items hit McDonald’s in November.
Be on the lookout!
