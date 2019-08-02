Hobbs and Shaw is good popcorn eating fun

Box Office Friday is back and it brought a spin-off movie from the Fast and Furious world. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review of the film.

His full review is included below.

Two highly skilled lawmen team up to catch a cybercriminal, despite the fact they hate each other.

Sometimes you simply want to go to a movie and just have fun. “Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw” is that movie.

The film is an anti-buddy pic where the two leads are constantly at each other’s throats, more literally than not, all the while chasing after the bad guy, played by Idris Elba.

Both Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham equally shine in this well-choreographed action / comedy. The film has enough firepower and laughs to make this a true summer treat.



“Hobbs & Shaw” is a great summer surprise loaded with laughs, action and heart.

It gets an A and is rated PG-13.

What others are clicking on: