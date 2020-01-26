1  of  2
Hillary Clinton unveils documentary series at Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hillary Clinton was in Park City, Sunday for the release of her documentary “Hillary” at the Sundance Film Festival.

The documentary premiered on Saturday at the Ray Theater in Park City. On Sunday Clinton did a live Q&A after a second showing with her filmmaker, Nanette Brunstein.

The documentary will air on Hulu in March 2020.

