Hilary Duff announces ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Kenny Ortega and Hilary Duff of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ took part today in the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. ‘Lizzie McGuire’ will stream exclusively on Disney+, which launches November 12. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

This is what dreams are made of! “Lizzie McGuire” fans are rejoicing at the news that Hilary Duff will reprise her role as the deeply beloved Disney Channel character on Disney’s new streaming platform.

Disney hasn’t aired an original episode of “Lizzie McGuire” in over 15 years. Almost 30 years old now, Duff has grown up quite a bit since then, but says Lizzie has too.

“She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting,” Duff joked at the D23 Expo. “She has her dream job, she has the perfect life right now.”

Duff began the outpouring of nostalgia when she broke the news on her Instagram page Friday night, saying:

SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s HILARY DUFF

Disney Plus goes live November 12.

