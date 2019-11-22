Frozen II is visually stunning but doesn’t quite recapture the magic

Three big new movies hitting theaters this weekend, one of which is the hotly anticipated sequel to Disney’s Frozen. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah with his review of the film and the others competing with it at the box office.

21 Bridges

A police detective on the trail of two cop killers decides to bottle them up in Manhattan by closing every possible way of escaping the island.

“21 bridges” is a throwback to the kind of cop films made in the 1970’s, 1980’s and 1990’s, where a non-corruptible police detective is burdened with solving a much deeper crime than what lies at the surface. Think about films like “Cobra,” “The Taking of Pelham 123” or “Ricochet” and you’ll get an idea.

After a drug heist goes wrong and 8 police officers are killed, Chadwick Boesman’s character, Andre Davis, is pitted against drug lords, money launderers and crooked cops and must fight his way to understanding the truth.

Although wrapped in an interesting package, “21 Bridges” offers us nothing really new.

It gets a C and is rated R.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Based on the real-life relationship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, a jaded and angry magazine writer learns about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is a different film than audiences might expect. It is not a biopic chronicling the life of Mr. Rogers. But, rather an invitation to experience his philosophy and kindness first hand.

Tom Hanks is brilliant as the iconic Fred Rogers and is certain for an Oscar nod in the role.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” deserves an A and is rated PG.

Frozen II

In the film, Elsa, Anna and the rest are off on a new adventure to save their kingdom by finding an enchanted forest and the origins of Elsa’s powers.

“Frozen II” is a beautifully animated film with rich colors and artwork. But the story itself is a bit bland and incomplete and overall feels darker thank the first film.

The message in the movie is ‘change is inevitable’ and letting go of your fears and accepting the changes in your life is a step in becoming a better and more fulfilled person.

But that being said, the film does capture its audience with as much wonder and awe as the first film and offers another wonderfully performed musical score.

“Frozen II” gets a B and is rated PG.

