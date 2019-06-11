Newsfore Opt-In Form

‘Frozen 2’ trailer released

Disney released the second trailer for Frozen 2 Tuesday.

Anna and Elsa continue their adventure as they learn more about their past. 

The movie comes out November 2019 for the highly anticipated sequel to 2013’s “Frozen.”

