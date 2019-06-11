‘Frozen 2’ trailer released Entertainment Posted: Jun 11, 2019 / 03:38 PM UTC / Updated: Jun 11, 2019 / 03:38 PM UTC Disney released the second trailer for Frozen 2 Tuesday. Anna and Elsa continue their adventure as they learn more about their past. The movie comes out November 2019 for the highly anticipated sequel to 2013’s “Frozen.” What others are clicking on: Alpine Loop opens this week How to keep your child safe from sexual abuse North Ogden vet center renamed after fallen heroPolice, FBI investigating shooting death of South Jordan veterinarian