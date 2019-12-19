Follow along: ABC4+’s Tracy Smith to watch every Star Wars movie in 24 hours

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- 24 hours. Nine movies. One theatre.

ABC4’s Tracy Smith is taking on the 24 hour Star Wars Marathon at Megaplex’s The District.

The marathon started at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace and will go in episodic order, ending with the new movie Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. Follow along!!

@ TracyTSmith57 (Twitter), https://www.facebook.com/Tracy47 (Facebook), @ tracytsmith (Instagram)

He will watch the movies in this order:

  • Episode I: The Phantom Menace. …
  • Episode II: Attack of the Clones. …
  • Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. …
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story. …
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. …
  • Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. …
  • Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. …
  • Episode VII: The Force Awakens
  • Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss