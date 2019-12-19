Follow along: ABC4+’s Tracy Smith to watch every Star Wars movie in 24 hours

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- 24 hours. Nine movies. One theatre.
ABC4’s Tracy Smith is taking on the 24 hour Star Wars Marathon at Megaplex’s The District.
The marathon started at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace and will go in episodic order, ending with the new movie Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. Follow along!!
@ TracyTSmith57 (Twitter), https://www.facebook.com/Tracy47 (Facebook), @ tracytsmith (Instagram)
He will watch the movies in this order:
- Episode I: The Phantom Menace. …
- Episode II: Attack of the Clones. …
- Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. …
- Solo: A Star Wars Story. …
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. …
- Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. …
- Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. …
- Episode VII: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
