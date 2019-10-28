Facebook launches news feature

(ABC4 News) – Many people may use social media for catching up with family friends, but now Facebook is making its way into the news business.

The social media giant introduced Facebook News on Friday. The new section of the app will promote various news stories of the day. The section is currently in a testing phase.

It will become widely available to all Facebook users in a few months.

Facebook has hired a small team of journalists to curate the section.

Algorithms will come up with personalized recommendations for further reading.

