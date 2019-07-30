Elementary school choir gets surprise performance from Carrie Underwood

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (ABC4 News) – Students from Old Hickory, Tennessee’s Andrew Jackson Elementary School got a major surprise when country music superstar Carrie Underwood stopped by the school’s choir rehearsal days before they were set to perform her hit “The Champion” in front of 50,000 fans at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.

Under the direction of music specialist Franklin Willis, the students were able to release a music video for “The Champion” in May, and the video caught Carrie’s attention.

Andrew Jackson Elementary is a part of Metro Nashville Public Schools, a grantee of the Country Music Association’s nonprofit arm, the CMA Foundation, which works to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music education.

CMA Fest is a one-of-kind festival with artists donating their time to perform, so ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation.

Mr. Willis is also a three-time CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence, an honor bestowed to selected music educators around the country for their exemplary work.

