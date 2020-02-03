Eccles Theater announces 30th anniversary season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Eccles Theater announced several premier shows coming to Salt Lake City during its 2020-2021 30th anniversary season.

The seven-show season package includes Mean Girls, The Band’s Visit, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud -The Life and Times of the Temptations, Jesus Christ Superstar and To Kill a Mockingbird.

“We are thrilled that our 30th Anniversary 2020/2021 season features Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, one of the most powerful and popular plays on Broadway in decades, four brand-new Broadway hits, two brilliant revivals and the return of HAMILTON,” says Broadway Across America’s Bruce Granath, “and, of course, it is fitting that this season celebrates LES MISÉRABLES. Thirty years after making its Salt Lake City debut on our very first season, ‘LES MIZ’ is still Utah’s favorite musical.”

Mean Girls – August 25 – 30, 2020

The Band’s Visit – September 22 – 27, 2020

Chicago – (Add on) – October 8-11, 2020

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – November 17 – 22, 2020



Hamilton – December 15, 2020 – January 17, 2021



Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations – February 2 – 7, 2021



Jesus Christ Superstar – March 30 – April 4, 2021

Les Miserables (add on) – May 4 – 16, 2020



To Kill a Mockingbird – August 3 – 8, 2021

Season ticket holders can renew online at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com, by calling 801-355-5502 or by visiting the season ticket box office located at 610 E. South Temple, M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Patrons wishing to become season ticket holders may join the 2020-2021 waiting list at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com. Patrons on the waiting list will get priority information when season tickets go on sale to the public in mid-April.

