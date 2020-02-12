Dwyane Wade opens up about his 12-year-old’s gender identity

(AP) – Dywane Wade says he’s proud of his transgender daughter.
The retired basketball star spoke about support for his 12-year-old who now goes by Zaya on Tuesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Wade says he and wife Gabrielle Union are determined to find all the information they can to be educated and informed about being parents of an LGBTQ child.
Wade also spoke about his friend Kobe Bryant who was killed along with eight others, including his daughter, late last month in a helicopter crash.
He said he set an example as a friend and in sports.
