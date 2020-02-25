Don’t let it go, you can get and keep Frozen II on DVD

The sequel to Disney’s Frozen is coming home on DVD and Blu-ray but you don’t have to go into the unknown before buying it. Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to review the film along with Knives Out.

Frozen II

In the film, Elsa, Anna and the rest are off on a new adventure to save their kingdom by finding an enchanted forest and the origins of Elsa’s powers.

“Frozen II” is a beautifully animated film with rich colors and artwork. But the story itself is a bit bland and incomplete and overall feels darker thank the first film.

The message in the movie is ‘change is inevitable’ and letting go of your fears and accepting the changes in your life is a step in becoming a better and more fulfilled person.

“Frozen II” captures its audience with as much wonder and awe as the first film and offers another wonderfully performed musical score.

“Frozen II” is well worth seeing on Blu-ray or DVD as the bonus features take the film up a notch. It gets a A and is rated PG.

Knives Out

When a world-renown novelist is murdered a detective tries to uncover the truth.

“Knives Out” is a brilliantly executed ‘whodunnit’ replete with red herrings, misdirections, great characters and wonderful twists.

With its all-star cast including Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Chris Evans and Ana De Armis, “Knives Out” is a delightfully funny and complex puzzle you’ll relish figuring out.

It gets an A and is rated PG-13.

