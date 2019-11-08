‘Doctor Sleep’ is a shining example of a sequel to a classic film

It takes a pretty special movie to follow a classic like “The Shining” but as film critic Tony Toscano told Good Morning Utah the sequel film, “Doctor Sleep” pulls it off.

Included below are Tony’s full reviews for 4 of this week’s new films.

Playing with Fire

A team of firefighters have to deal with 3 rambunctious kids they rescued.

“Playing with Fire” is just a bubblegum film whose flavor runs out way too soon. There’s a few laughs for the young kids, but over all less than enjoyable for anyone over 11.

This has all the feeling of a 3rd rate ‘straight-to-video’ movie and is just plain forgettable.

It gets a D and is rated PG

Last Christmas

A woman, who has made some disastrous mistakes in her life, begins to put her broken pieces together when she meets a guy to good to be true.

“Last Christmas” is a surprisingly satisfying little Christmas movie about family, responsibility and redemption. Although a bit forced, the film manages to leave the audience with a good and positive ending.

Emilia Clarke is endearing as “Kate” who, during the course of the movie, begins to realize her true potential and joy.

“Last Christmas” is a nice little package to open during the holiday season.

It gets a B and is rated PG-13.

Midway

A look at the historic battle of Midway and the lives of the men you fought it.

“Midway” is a not to be missed film diving directly into the lives of the real men who responded to the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Although the events surrounding the Battle of Midway have made cinematic fodder over the years, this film tells the story in personal terms of loss and what these men faced.

“Midway” is great storytelling and visually stunning. It gets an A and is rated PG-13.

Doctor Sleep

In the sequel to “The Shining,” Danny Torrance is now an adult self-medicating and doing all he can to rid himself of the horror he encountered at The Overlook Hotel. When he meets a young girl with similar powers, it begins a battle for the child’s soul.

“Doctor Sleep” is a well-balanced and meticulous sequel. With equal measures of acting, suspense and special effects, the film is not just an homage to the previous film, but an extension of it.

Director Mike Flanagan creates a world both familiar and yet different enough to avoid the pitfalls of repeating the first film. This is inspired filmmaking dome by someone who knows and understands the story and its fans.

This is as good as a sequel gets.

“Doctor Sleep” gets an A and is rated R.

Ticket Giveaway

Talking Pictures is giving away VIP tickets to see “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” November 13th at 7 p.m. ahead of its official premiere. Visit their website to enter.

What others are reading: