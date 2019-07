Disney released its first teaser for the upcoming live-action “Mulan” on Sunday.

The 90-second trailer introduces actress Yifei Liu as the title character and shows her training to become a warrior. The epic tale follows the young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country.

Disney released an animated film “Mulan” in 1998. The live-action version, directed by Niki Caro, is set to hit theaters in March 2020.

