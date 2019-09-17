Dark Phoenix is a disappointing end to the current X-Men movie timeline

New movies are out today and for fans of the X-Men franchise, the latest films have been a bit of a letdown. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to explain why.

Included below are Tony’s full reviews.

Wild Rose

In the film, a 23-year-old single mother from Scotland tries to change her life by becoming a Nashville star.

“Wild Rose” is an endearing story focusing on overcoming one’s obstacles and fears and not letting those fears stop you from attempting to achieve your dream.

International singing star Jesse Buckley takes on the role of “Rose-Lynn” with an engaging enthusiastic and heartfelt approach to her performance.

“Wild Rose” plays better and more realistic than other films in this category.

It gets a B and is rated R.

Dark Phoenix

During a mission something goes wrong and mutant Jean Grey finds her powers increasing and corrupting her. Can the X-Men stop the most powerful mutant in the universe?

“Dark Phoenix” is the last of the X-Men films made under the 20th Century Fox banner as Disney bought the rights to the franchise when they purchased Fox.

The film offers better acting and special effects than the last couple of films, exuding “Logan,” but the film also lacks a sense of continuity and is rife with plot holes, unanswered questions and time filler subplots.

The biggest problem with the film is that with all it had going for it, including its pedigree, acting ensemble, special effects and soundtrack, it still managed not to be engaging for the audience.

In the end, “Dark Phoenix” is a simply miss that should have been a hit.

It gets a D and is rated PG-13.

