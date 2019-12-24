Christmas movie releases offer a lot options for the holiday

Christmas is here and it brings another new version of the classic “A Christmas Carol”. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to review it and two other movies showing up just in time for Christmas.

A Christmas Carol

A new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale of redemption.

The film (which was presented as a miniseries on the BBC) is a darker, grittier and more adult version with solid performances by Guy Pierce as Scrooge.

It gets a B and is rated TV-14 for language.

Just Mercy

A civil rights attorney works to free a wrongly condemned death row inmate.

Based on a true story, “Just Mercy” is riveting and well-acted. The film is an inspirational yet cautionary tale of why so many people are languishing in prison wrongfully accused.

“Just Mercy” is a perfect film, but it will take you in a new direction about of criminal justice system.

It gets a B and is rated PG-13.

Little Women

A wonderful adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel about 4 sisters coming of age in post civil war America.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” is a warm, touching and deeply moving film which offers captivating performances by its entire cast.

Simply put, one of the best films of the year.

“Little Women” deserves and A and is rated PG.

