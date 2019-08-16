‘Blinded by the Light’ leads a variety of new films at the box office

A busy weekend at the box office is lead by “Blinded by the Light” a story based around the music from Bruce Springsteen. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to review 4 new films out this weekend.

Included below are Tony’s full reviews.

Good Boys

3 sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey on their way to attend an awesome party.

“Good Boys” begins well enough but comes apart at the seams in the first 30 minutes. The film is uneven, erratic and disjointed.

The idea of young kids cussing isn’t new and after the 30th time isn’t funny and becomes boring rather quickly. I was hoping for something smarter and more focused and was disappointed when I received a bland, one-note comedy that was nothing more than a tired, hashed out episode of South Park.

Miss this one.

It gets an F and is rated R.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

In the sequel to 2017’s “47 Meters Down,” 4 female divers find themselves trapped in an underwater maze of caves surrounded by deadly sharks.

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” is exactly what you’d expect a sequel to be… a bigger, more expensive remake of the first film. And even though the film is filmed bigger with a more expensive budget, it isn’t any better.

The movie offers layers and layers of cliché dialog, action sequences and jump scares but there’s nothing original to be found in these waters.

The film gets a C and is rated PG-13

Blinded by the Light

A teenager living in 1987 England finds himself and discovers his path with the help of the music of Bruce Springsteen.

“Blinded by the Light” is a full-on audience pleasing film. It resonates with heart, warmth and an intricate deepness. Although there were a few missteps along the way, please take this journey and enjoy one of the best films of the summer and one of the best soundtracks of the year.

“Blinded by the Light” gets an A and is rated PG-13.

Angry Birds 2

The birds and the pigs join forces to fight a new enemy.

“Angry Birds 2” is a surprisingly good sequel with terrific animation and a very funny script that will please old and young.

The characters are engaging, the story moves along briskly and you’ll find yourself laughing quite a bit.

All in all “Angry Birds 2” is a ‘worth the ticket in’ summer movie you can enjoy with the whole family.

It gets a B and is rated PG.

