Batwoman kicks off new season of exciting shows on CW30

Entertainment

Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, Black Lightning, Riverdale and Supernatural among returning shows.

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CW30) – Utah’s CW30 is set to launch a new season of exciting shows and the premiere of two new series in the 2019-2020 television schedule beginning in early October.

The CW’s fall 2019 premiere dates are as follows:

Sunday, October 6
7-8 p.m. BATWOMAN
8-9 p.m. SUPERGIRL

Monday, October 7
7-8 p.m. ALL AMERICAN
8-9 p.m. BLACK LIGHTNING

Tuesday, October 8
7-8 p.m. THE FLASH
8-9 p.m. BATWOMAN (Encore Premiere)

Wednesday, October 9
7-8 p.m. RIVERDALE
8-9 p.m. NANCY DREW

Thursday, October 10
7-8 p.m. SUPERNATUTAL (Final Season)
8-9 p.m. LEGACIES

Friday, October 11
7-8 p.m. CHARMED
8-9 p.m. DYNASTY

*Tuesday, October 15
8-9 p.m. ARROW (Finale Season)

Stay on top of CW programming by visiting www.CWTV.com or watch for announcements on CW30's Facebook Page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

