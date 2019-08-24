Batwoman kicks off new season of exciting shows on CW30

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CW30) – Utah’s CW30 is set to launch a new season of exciting shows and the premiere of two new series in the 2019-2020 television schedule beginning in early October.
The CW’s fall 2019 premiere dates are as follows:
Sunday, October 6 7-8 p.m. BATWOMAN 8-9 p.m. SUPERGIRL Monday, October 7 7-8 p.m. ALL AMERICAN 8-9 p.m. BLACK LIGHTNING Tuesday, October 8 7-8 p.m. THE FLASH 8-9 p.m. BATWOMAN (Encore Premiere) Wednesday, October 9 7-8 p.m. RIVERDALE 8-9 p.m. NANCY DREW Thursday, October 10 7-8 p.m. SUPERNATUTAL (Final Season) 8-9 p.m. LEGACIES Friday, October 11 7-8 p.m. CHARMED 8-9 p.m. DYNASTY *Tuesday, October 15 8-9 p.m. ARROW (Finale Season) Stay on top of CW programming by visiting www.CWTV.com or watch for announcements on CW30's Facebook Page.